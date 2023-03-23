First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AG. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.83. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -4.65%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 94.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

