Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Ventas were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,690,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,125 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,673,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,238,000 after acquiring an additional 785,438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,787,000 after buying an additional 761,903 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,442,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ventas Price Performance

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VTR opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.42. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.