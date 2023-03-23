Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Ryder System Price Performance

R stock opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $102.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

