Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,606,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,510,000 after acquiring an additional 116,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,069,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after acquiring an additional 32,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,586,000 after acquiring an additional 22,182 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLI stock opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.58. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $76.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.32%.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $130,558.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,077.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $130,558.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,077.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $4,107,054.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,408,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,275,639. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

