Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,659 InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.
InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 3.9 %
NYSE IVT opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.43. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.
InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet raised InvenTrust Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.
InvenTrust Properties Profile
InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.
