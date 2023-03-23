Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in NatWest Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWG opened at $6.52 on Thursday. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.2399 dividend. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 390 ($4.79) to GBX 380 ($4.67) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 330 ($4.05) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays downgraded NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.30) to GBX 380 ($4.67) in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.44.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

