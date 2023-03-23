Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 34,099 Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the third quarter worth $144,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,218 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 224,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMRE shares. StockNews.com raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Costamare from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Costamare Stock Down 0.9 %

Costamare Announces Dividend

CMRE stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. Costamare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Costamare Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

