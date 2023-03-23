Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New $320,000 Investment in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.2% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $216,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

ACLS opened at $131.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $136.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.46.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

