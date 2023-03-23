Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Stock Position Trimmed by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,282 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.07. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
