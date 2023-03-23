Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $277,000 in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIAL opened at $17.68 on Thursday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Profile

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.