Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $282,000 in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,895 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBVA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 159.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.3333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBVA. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

