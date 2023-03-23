Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,891 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CRH by 56.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CRH by 14.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in CRH during the third quarter worth about $928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

CRH Price Performance

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $52.20.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

CRH Profile

(Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.