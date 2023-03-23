Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,782 Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7,775.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 801.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.96. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 33.27%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.