3,301 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Oracle by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 57,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %
Oracle stock opened at $87.90 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.72. The company has a market capitalization of $237.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oracle Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
