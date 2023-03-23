Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Makes New $616,000 Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $107.76 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $129.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.44 and its 200-day moving average is $100.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,995 shares of company stock worth $3,024,121. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

