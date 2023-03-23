Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $281,000 in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,393 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Orange by 384.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 70,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Orange Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orange in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.