Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 9 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth $41,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

NYSE TPL opened at $1,646.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.89. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $1,250.01 and a 52-week high of $2,739.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,877.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,109.89.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.