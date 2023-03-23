Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $402,287,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $156,442,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $199.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.99. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

