101,885 Shares in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Purchased by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 101,885 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,413 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,547 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Banco Santander by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,245,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.94.

Banco Santander Trading Down 0.8 %

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.0631 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Featured Articles

