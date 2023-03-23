Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes $330,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 321,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,917,000 after buying an additional 42,862 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 45,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 514,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,830,000 after buying an additional 193,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $91.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $144.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.63.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.12.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

