132,556 Shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Purchased by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 132,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 380.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

LYG opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LYG shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.71) in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

