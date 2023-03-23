Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $308,000 in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 1,934.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 159,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Barclays by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,166,000 after purchasing an additional 175,029 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 1,026.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 265,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 242,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barclays alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Barclays Trading Down 1.0 %

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Shares of BCS stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Barclays Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.