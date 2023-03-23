9,532 Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Purchased by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

SHOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

