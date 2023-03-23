Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 44,911 Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,911 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Berry as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Berry by 78.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Berry by 122.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $7.42 on Thursday. Berry Co. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $569.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62.

Berry Increases Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.93 million. Berry had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.95%. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 565,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,463.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

About Berry

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.