Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,797 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE BHP opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.12.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHP. StockNews.com began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. CLSA cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.70) to GBX 2,510 ($30.82) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.