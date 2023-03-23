Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,350,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,279,000 after acquiring an additional 219,242 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,569,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,997,000 after acquiring an additional 290,863 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,768,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,187,000 after acquiring an additional 137,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $104.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.37. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $119.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Articles

