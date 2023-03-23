Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $238.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

