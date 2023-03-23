Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,014,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $452,162,000 after purchasing an additional 276,360 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,701,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,607,000 after purchasing an additional 871,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,779,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,430,000 after purchasing an additional 194,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,650 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $508,421 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

