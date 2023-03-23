Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.08.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $104.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $138.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

