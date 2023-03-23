Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $414.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $507.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $409.95 and a 200-day moving average of $403.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.53.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

