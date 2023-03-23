Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $119.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.52. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $176.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

