Melissa Baird Sells 9,333 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) COO Melissa Baird sold 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $89,036.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 475,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,542.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Melissa Baird sold 11,943 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $117,280.26.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $12.04.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after buying an additional 2,236,609 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 4,041,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,905,000 after acquiring an additional 721,597 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,021,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after acquiring an additional 423,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 76,928 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

