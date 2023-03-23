Melissa Baird Sells 9,333 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2023

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) COO Melissa Baird sold 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $89,036.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 475,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,542.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 16th, Melissa Baird sold 11,943 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $117,280.26.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 3.4 %

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $12.04.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after buying an additional 2,236,609 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 4,041,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,905,000 after acquiring an additional 721,597 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,021,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after acquiring an additional 423,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 76,928 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.