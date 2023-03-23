Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.69. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Featured Articles

