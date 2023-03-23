Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,318 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Block by 42,272.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 4.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Block Price Performance

SQ opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.66. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $149.00.

Insider Activity at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,374,290.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,232,290.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $30,374,290.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,592 shares of company stock worth $20,272,270 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.62.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.