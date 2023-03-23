Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $3.80 Million in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $56,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 71.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 2.4 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $217.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $215.36 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.17.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Featured Stories

