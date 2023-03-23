The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1,278.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $108.53 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.63 and its 200-day moving average is $129.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Articles

