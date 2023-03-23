Cooper Financial Group Sells 26,216 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,216 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group owned 0.05% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JQUA. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 77,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 70,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

JQUA opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94. The company has a market cap of $754.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.