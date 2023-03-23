Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPW opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.68%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 77.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

