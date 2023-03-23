Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 73,112 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,112 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of WestRock worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 5.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 3.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in WestRock by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 0.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 129,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRK. Argus cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

WestRock Stock Down 0.1 %

WestRock stock opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.51.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.