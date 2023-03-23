Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Insider Sells $99,401.50 in Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,536.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 2.5 %

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $59.99.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.96 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 42.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after acquiring an additional 86,650 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.