Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $61.05 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.68.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

