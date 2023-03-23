Transform Wealth LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,459 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE PXD opened at $189.81 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $232.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

