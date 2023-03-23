Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 350 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 126.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $48.07 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $49.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 106.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,182 shares of company stock worth $5,432,674. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.