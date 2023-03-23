Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after buying an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after buying an additional 628,215 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after buying an additional 1,332,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Shares of INTC opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

