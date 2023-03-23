The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,813 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.30% of Timken worth $15,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the third quarter worth about $235,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,875,000 after buying an additional 736,067 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 369.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 15.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 104,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Timken by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Timken Price Performance

TKR opened at $77.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Timken Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Articles

