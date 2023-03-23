Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.12% of Snap-on worth $14,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $233.66 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $259.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Oppenheimer downgraded Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total transaction of $502,047.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,910.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,319 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

