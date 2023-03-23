Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $17,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.33.

TDY opened at $421.05 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $425.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total value of $1,686,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,722,391.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,210 shares of company stock worth $10,428,074 in the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

