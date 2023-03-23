Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 620.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,165,000 after purchasing an additional 124,099 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $46,297,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $303.73 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.80.

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.