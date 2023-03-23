Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $386,000 in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $997,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 153,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 335,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,350,000 after buying an additional 56,488 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

KLIC stock opened at $51.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.39. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.78.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

