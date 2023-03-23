Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,642 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.27% of Oshkosh worth $15,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 137.2% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 89.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 2,616.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 41.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on OSK shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $79.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average of $87.20.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 67.77%.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

